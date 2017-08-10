An officer survived being shot 4 times. His camera-glasses recorded it.

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 2:35 Face transplant patient meets donor's widow 1:24 FPD beats Tattnall, 49-28 1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:20 Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 0:43 Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times Estill police officer Quincy Smith was shot four times on New Year’s Day 2016 in South Carolina, an event captured on video by a camera in his glasses that he bought himself. Estill police officer Quincy Smith was shot four times on New Year’s Day 2016 in South Carolina, an event captured on video by a camera in his glasses that he bought himself. 14th Circuit Solicitor

