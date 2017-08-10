What was Channing Tatum doing dancing at this gas station?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught Pause 0:32 Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season 3:26 Teens charged in killing of 18-year-old Sam Poss in court 2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 2:37 Kirby Smart on concerns with secondary 3:07 New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues 3:58 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times 1:26 Bruce calls his Veterans team a work in progress Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Actor Channing Tatum stopped at a Sunoco convenience store in Statesville, NC for some snacks and Tatum, known for his sexy dance moves in "Magic Mike" and the clerk, Beatrice, had some hip-swaying, arm-swinging dance fun in a Facebook Live video. Tatum and friends have done several videos around the state promoting his new film "Logan Lucky" about two brothers who pull off a big heist during a NASCAR race in Charlotte. Channing Tatum

