Dale Cater was found naked in a Missouri homeowner’s garage, police say.
Dale Cater was found naked in a Missouri homeowner’s garage, police say. Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Dale Cater was found naked in a Missouri homeowner’s garage, police say. Greene County Sheriff’s Office

National

Naked burglar grabs a costume before being led away, cops say. His choice was perfect

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

August 10, 2017 11:16 AM

Well, it’s not like they could haul him off to jail naked.

Lagen Chase in Springfield, Mo., was shocked on Sunday to find a naked man in his garage.

Chase told KSPR in Springfield that his fiance saw the man first, sitting in her car which was parked in the garage.

When Chase went to check it out he found the intruder — a 182-pound man, naked as a jailbird.

“I walked up to the male completely nude in there and on a different planet,” he told the TV station.

Chase said the man got violent when he realized he was caught “and he swung up over and hit me in the face, knocked me into my shelving.”

Police showed up minutes later. That’s when the suspect, 40-year-old Dale Cater, begged police not to take him away in a state of undress, according to Chase.

“He grabs our bag of old Halloween clothes and puts on a jailbird outfit,” said Chase. “So they walk him out in pins and stripes and nothing below the belly.”

Cater is being held in the Greene County jail on a $15,000 bond. He faces first-degree burglary charges.

Chase installed an alarm system after the incident.

Naked criminals exposed

When naked criminals tangle with the law, things get a bit blurry.

Caitlin Healy / McClatchy

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole Cvetnic McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video