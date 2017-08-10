When expert fly-fishers reach the creek, their 70-year age difference floats away

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:24 FPD beats Tattnall, 49-28 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 1:20 Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 0:43 Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 1:09 Mercer opens 2017 football season against Jacksonville 2:50 Roquan Smith prepared for ‘hostile environment’ at Auburn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

When they reached the creek, their 70-year age difference floated away Holden Price, 18, and Joe Humphreys, 88, are both really good at the same thing: fly fishing. Despite their age gap, they still learn from each other. Price and Humphreys went down to Fisherman’s Paradise to share their passion on the creek and caught some trout along the way. Holden Price, 18, and Joe Humphreys, 88, are both really good at the same thing: fly fishing. Despite their age gap, they still learn from each other. Price and Humphreys went down to Fisherman’s Paradise to share their passion on the creek and caught some trout along the way. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com

Holden Price, 18, and Joe Humphreys, 88, are both really good at the same thing: fly fishing. Despite their age gap, they still learn from each other. Price and Humphreys went down to Fisherman’s Paradise to share their passion on the creek and caught some trout along the way. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com