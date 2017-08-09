This pop-up restaurant will feature an all-Cheetos menu cooked up by a celebrity chef

They had us at Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles.
The folks at Cheetos, along with celebrity chef Anne Burrell, have created a pop-up Cheetos restaurant with a menu inspired by the orange-dusted snacks.
If you love Cheetos, pack your bags now for The Spotted Cheetah in New York City. It will be open Aug. 15-17. Reservations are disappearing fast on the restaurant’s website.
A taste of the menu: Cheetos Meatballs, Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos, Spicy Cheetos Nachos, Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos and those fried pickles.
The dessert menu features Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake, a goat cheese treat with a crust made from cinnamon sugar Sweetos.
Burrell – host of several Food Network shows including “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef” and author of the best-selling cookbook “Cook Like A Rock Star” – is a longtime Cheetos fan.
“I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant – I can’t wait to see guests’ reactions,” she said in a press release.
The menu items will range from $8 to $22, according to CNN Money.
Cheetos fans who have created their own Cheetos creations and shared recipes online – Cheetos sushi rolls and Cheetos bagels among them – inspired the restaurant, Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing of Frito-Lay, told CNN.
A cookbook with recipes for the restaurant’s menu items will be available online.
