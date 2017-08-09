Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos
Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos The Spotted Cheetah
Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos The Spotted Cheetah

National

This pop-up restaurant will feature an all-Cheetos menu cooked up by a celebrity chef

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

August 09, 2017 6:34 PM

They had us at Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles.

The folks at Cheetos, along with celebrity chef Anne Burrell, have created a pop-up Cheetos restaurant with a menu inspired by the orange-dusted snacks.

If you love Cheetos, pack your bags now for The Spotted Cheetah in New York City. It will be open Aug. 15-17. Reservations are disappearing fast on the restaurant’s website.

A taste of the menu: Cheetos Meatballs, Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos, Spicy Cheetos Nachos, Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos and those fried pickles.

The dessert menu features Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake, a goat cheese treat with a crust made from cinnamon sugar Sweetos.

Burrell – host of several Food Network shows including “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef” and author of the best-selling cookbook “Cook Like A Rock Star” – is a longtime Cheetos fan.

“I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant – I can’t wait to see guests’ reactions,” she said in a press release.

anneburrell
Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell
Anne Burrell Instagram

The menu items will range from $8 to $22, according to CNN Money.

Cheetos fans who have created their own Cheetos creations and shared recipes online – Cheetos sushi rolls and Cheetos bagels among them – inspired the restaurant, Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing of Frito-Lay, told CNN.

A cookbook with recipes for the restaurant’s menu items will be available online.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video