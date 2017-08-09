He told his pregnant girlfriend to get inside the house. He never made it

Frustrated with a lack of information, Miami-Dade police detectives went door-to-door Tuesday night trying to jog the memories of residents who might have heard or seen anything during a Sunday night shooting that ended in a man’s death.
Police said Guillermo Gonzalez Jr. was standing in the driveway of his home at 3046 NW 26th St. just before midnight Sunday when someone walked up to him and the two began arguing.
Gonzalez had time to usher his pregnant girlfriend and their child into the home before the man talking with Gonzalez opened fire.
Gonzalez was killed instantly, police said. His girlfriend called 911.
When police arrived, there was no sign of the shooter and few witnesses with any detailed information. So Tuesday night, detectives set out on foot through the neighborhood passing out fliers with a picture of a bearded Gonzalez and informing residents that information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth $3,000 to them.
Miami-Dade Detective Argemis Colome said police don’t have many good leads and that Gonzalez was killed right in front of his home. Colome said Gonzalez appears to have been targeted and that he seemed to have enough time to tell his girlfriend to get inside the house.
“We’re out here trying to get a hold of the community to see if anybody saw something or heard something,” Miami-Dade Detective Jose Toral told WPLG Channel 10. “No detail is too small.”
