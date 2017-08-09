‘Begin panicking now’ for world-ending eclipse, sheriff jokes on Facebook

A Georgia sheriff made a humorous Facebook post August 3 warning citizens to begin preparing for “the end of life on this planet as we know it.”
Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry warned citizens that “about the time your kids are riding home from school on the bus there will be a solar eclipse of the sun as celestial forces no one understands will blot out the sun.”
At no point, the sheriff says, should anyone try to look at the sun — unless they’re from rural Tennessee, in which case, “no one will hear you scream as you stumble blindly into a moonshine still or a bear trap.”
He said that “leading scientists” predict that the only things expected to survive are “cockroaches and Facebook.”
The post was shared more than 10,000 times and has well over 1,000 comments. Most people loved it:
Others were less impressed:
The eclipse is expected to at least partially block out the sun for virtually the entire United States on August 21. It will be the first time such an event has occurred in about 100 years.
