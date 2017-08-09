Some of the girls who were part of the string of six dates pose for a picture.
National

He planned not one, not two — but six dates in one night. Then the women found out.

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 09, 2017 10:35 AM

Dating is hard.

Juggling six dates in the span of one night is even harder.

But one Washington, D.C., man named Justin did just that — and a now-viral Twitter thread from one of the half-dozen girls details how they got their revenge.

It all started when Lisette Pylant met up with the multitasking man at the Truxton Inn in DC.

He told Pylant that he was meeting up with friends at 6:15 p.m.

But that soon proved to be a lie. It was another girl for another date at the same restaurant.

“So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef [sic] and he decides he’s going to friendzone me to get out of the situation,” she tweeted.

Justin left to take a call, and Pylant quickly informed the second girl, who she refers to as “Katie,” about what was happening.

It turns out Justin was on the phone with a third girl, who shortly arrived for her own date. Once Justin left the table, the third girl learned what was happening and all three headed to get a drink from a bar across the street named ANXO Cidery.

Pylant texted her two friends — who arrived at the Truxton Inn to rescue her from the bad date — and told them to camp out at the bar to see if any more dates showed up.

“They were half kidding,” she told New York magazine. “But then they texted me, ‘dude, he’s here with a fourth girl.’ ”

Then one of Pylant’s friends, who was departing from Truxton to ANXO Cidery, ran into the fifth date walking to the bar while the fourth date was currently ongoing. She joined the other girls at ANXO Cidery.

That meant Pylant was drinking at the bar across the street with dates number 2, 3 and 5 —while date number four dined with Justin at the Truxton, ignorant of what was happening.

But after talking with Pylant’s friend, the fourth date decided “to come over once she finishe[d] her date so she can debrief” with the growing pack of women, Pylant tweeted.

When it was date number five’s turn, Justin rejected her outright.

And then there was the sixth and final date, who Justin simply walked out on.

But in the end, it’s not the overbooked dates that matter — it’s the friends you make along the way.

And Pylant seemed to make quite a few.

