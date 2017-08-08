Glen Campbell dies at 81

Guitarist and singer Glen Campbell, who went from hits such as “Wichita Lineman” and “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” to a very public display of his fight with Alzheimer’s disease, has died. He was 81.
Campbell’s official website posted this:
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
“Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.
“In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.
“A personal statement from Kim Campbell will follow.
“The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.”
Campbell’s hit records include “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Gentle on My Mind,” “Galveston” and “Southern Nights.”
Even before the hit records under his own name, Campbell played guitar on dozens of top singles as part of the famed “Wrecking Crew” session musicians in Los Angeles.
He played on the Beach Boys’ album “Pet Sounds,” as well as Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night,” the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer” and the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling.”
After his Alzheimer’s was diagnosed in 2011, Campbell embarked on a national tour, which was documented by CNN.
His last album, “Adios,” was released June 9. It was recorded in 2012.
