2 hikers and a mountain lion have tense standoff. It lasted 20 nerve-wracking minutes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 "Wow," says man who watched tornado cross in front of car Pause 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 0:11 Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 1:48 'You always have a partner who never leaves your side,' handler says 2:13 Inexperienced Mary Persons team tries to keep success going 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues 1:49 Surveillance video shows missing Minnesota couple enter store 1:53 Jacob Eason reveals lessons learned after first season 1:08 Family survives tornado when kids warn dad of looming twister 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Two hikers from San Luis Obispo County were on their first day of an 11-day backpacking trip to hike the High Sierra Trail up to Mount Whitney in Sequoia National Forest when they were stopped dead in their tracks by a mountain lion. See the frightening encounter. Brian McKinney

Two hikers from San Luis Obispo County were on their first day of an 11-day backpacking trip to hike the High Sierra Trail up to Mount Whitney in Sequoia National Forest when they were stopped dead in their tracks by a mountain lion. See the frightening encounter. Brian McKinney