He was hated for saying he loves his ‘curvy’ wife. Then more offensive tweets surfaced

The internet is a fickle beast with its favor, and once it turns on you, everything you’ve posted in the past becomes the subject of scrutiny.
That’s the lesson Robbie Tripp is now learning, after his viral post about loving his wife and her “curvy body.”
“I love this woman and her curvy body,” the post began. “As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as ‘chubby’ or even ‘fat.’”
“Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She’s real,” he continued. “She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don’t ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated.”
Robbie Tripp’s wife, Sarah Tripp, describes herself as a body confidence fashion blogger living in San Francisco, and the message was widely praised at first for being body positive.
|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd
But then the tune online quickly changed to criticism, as some questioned why a man should be praised for finding his wife attractive.
Saying that you Life your wife "even though she's 'chubby'" doesn't make you brave, it makes you a jerk. You're still objectifying her, dude— Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) August 4, 2017
strong contender for least fave type of male feminist is "man who thinks liking a curvy woman is revolutionary" pic.twitter.com/BzDhhiSHNA— Julia Pugachevsky (@jaypugz) August 3, 2017
Dear wife,— Jessie Thompson (@jessiecath) August 4, 2017
My mates think you are fat but I still like you. I know, I'm such a feminist.#i #love #curvy #women
Love, your husband
“Area Man Thinks He’s Brave for Finding His Wife Hot,” read one headline on a particularly critical story in Allure.
“At the end of the day, people like Robbie Tripp are generally innocuous, but he nevertheless perpetuates the overarching attitude that it is somehow abnormal or unacceptable to be attracted to a fat person,” Sam Escobar wrote. “What bothers me is not Tripp’s fondness for his wife’s body, but the way he pats himself on the back in the most public possible way — and that others are actually following suit. It’s neither revolutionary nor saintly to find fat women attractive, folks, and pretending otherwise is doing way more harm than good.”
Tripp was unapologetic in the face of the backlash, telling Mic that he and Sarah were focusing on the positivity.
“At the end of the day, anyone who hates my post is hating on a guy expressing his love and adoration for his wife. It’s that simple,” Tripp said. “I don’t see how some people can try to conjure up some dark ulterior motive from a simple post about a man loving and celebrating his beautiful wife.”
Then other social media posts by the couple surfaced, which are being criticized as discriminatory, racist and transphobic.
The posts have been deleted, but many people took screenshots and posted them online.
the whole internet loves thick milkshake duck, the duck that's not afraid to admit that it loves a thick milkshake— (@nomchompsky) August 4, 2017
*five seconds later*: pic.twitter.com/Ft91257mXu
Let's not forget him talking about how he's a "white Kanye" or that he was excited about his wife being on the mag he's mad about. pic.twitter.com/UE40j9zH5P— chanandler bong (@laurenges) August 4, 2017
The posts include Sarah Tripp making jokes about chicken, watermelon and black people in 2012, Robbie Tripp telling black men not to wear do-rags in 2014 and Robbie Tripp saying “born a Bruce, always a Bruce,” in 2015 as Caitlyn Jenner announced she identified as female.
Robbie Tripp said people were using those social media posts to portray the couple as something they are not. He called the posts foolish, but did not offer an apology, according to Mic.
“We’re obviously embarrassed by those old tweets we posted when we had just a few hundred followers, before we even knew each other and when we were young, foolish college kids without any real awareness of our future careers in social media,” Tripp told Mic in an email. “None of those old tweets reflect our current views or who we are today. Sarah and I have come a long way in the past few years, growing and evolving as human beings and we have a strong commitment to spreading love and positivity through social media.”
Tripp declined to comment further when asked how his views had changed, according to Mic.
Comments