Her son died at 19. But at her wedding, the bride literally felt his presence

Weddings are full of unforgettable memories, but one Alaskan bride received the surprise of a lifetime that she never saw coming.
Becky Turney reserved an empty chair at her July wedding for her 19-year-old son Triston, who died unexpectedly almost two years ago, according to BBC.
But Triston wasn’t just there in spirit — Turney’s groom Kelly then revealed a long-planned surprise just minutes into the wedding ceremony.
“As you know, we have a seat saved for our son Triston who couldn’t make it, but he’s here for us in spirit,” he said, according to CBS News. “But what a lot of you may not know is that Triston was an organ donor and that was his choice, and by doing that it opened us up to some pretty amazing people.”
“And one of those young men who received his heart, he’s going to come up and be our sixth groomsman.”
Out came Jacob Kilby, who had Triston’s heart beating inside of him.
Kilby was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, receiving three heart surgeries and one heart transplant by the age of two, according to Today. He suffered a heart attack about two years ago as his heart deteriorated — and was placed on a transplant waiting list.
On Oct. 21, 2015, he was given Triston’s heart through surgery. His recovery went smoothly.
Kilby and Turney had spoken to each other before online and through the phone, but had never met.
A stethoscope in hand, he then asked the stunned bride a question: do you want to hear your son’s heartbeat?
“How do you say no to that,” Turney said.
Turney’s groom said he wanted to give his wife something personal on the big day. So he flew Kilby in from San Diego and hid him from Turney until he unveiled his surprise.
“Giving her a physical gift or something store bought just isn’t her style,” he said, “so I thought to myself what could I do to make that day the most special I could.”
She couldn’t believe he managed to keep the whole ordeal a secret.
“I’ve never ever been surprised like that, like ever. I’m the girl who secretly unwraps all the Christmas presents under the tree and puts them back,” Turney said to Today. “So for him to pull this off was just incredible.”
