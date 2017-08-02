More than 40 people, mostly children, are hurt in a chemical leak at a YMCA

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Missing boy found dead in Lake Tobesofkee Pause 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 1:50 Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season 1:06 Kids Jam at Bragg Jam 0:54 Negotiations may resolve shooting-death case 1:00 Chargers adjusting nicely to new coaching staff 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 4:21 Truck driving instructor talks about safety on the road 1:08 Harold likes what he sees from his Central team 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: Firefighters Jason King and Bramwell Tong prepare to enter the Downtown Durham YMCA to test the air for contaminants. A police officer at the scene said the issue was a chlorine spill, affecting a combination of adults and children (35-40) were in the pool at the time of the reported leak in the disinfection system. Thirty-nine people were injured, including six children in serious condition. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Video: Firefighters Jason King and Bramwell Tong prepare to enter the Downtown Durham YMCA to test the air for contaminants. A police officer at the scene said the issue was a chlorine spill, affecting a combination of adults and children (35-40) were in the pool at the time of the reported leak in the disinfection system. Thirty-nine people were injured, including six children in serious condition. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com