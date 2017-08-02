A pharmacist refused to fill her prescription — unless she took her clothes off, police say

An 81-year-old New York man is facing coercion charges after he allegedly attempted to force a woman to remove her clothing for him under threat of not filling out her prescriptions, according to local media outlets.

WKBW reports that Robert Kenzia of Niagara Falls, New York, was arrested together by Niagara Falls Police and the DEA. The DEA is now conducting a full audit of the pharmacy where Kenzia worked to see if other illegal activity occurred.

According to WIVB, Kenzia told a female customer at MacLeod's Drugs in Niagara Falls that he would not fill her prescription unless she removed her clothes. The victim’s age has not been released, and it is unclear whether she knew Kenzia personally. A police officer told WKBW that the request took place “in an area where Mr. Kenzia and the woman would have been alone.”

The Buffalo News also reports that Kenzia allegedly threatened the woman further, saying that if she refused him, he would call other pharmacies nearby and tell them not to fill her prescription either.

Police believe there may also be other victims in the case, per the Buffalo News.

A friend of Kenzia told WKBW she does not believe the allegations are not true.

“When I saw it, I laughed. It's not him,” Diane Curtis told the station. “I'm shocked ... truly shocked.”

