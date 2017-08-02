His one birthday wish involved a Lamborghini. His retirement home made it come true

Jessica Hickson knew Donald Hambright had only one wish for his 83rd birthday: To ride in a Lamborghini.
Hickson, activities director at Peak Resources, a retirement home in Cherryville, Gaston County, where Hambright lives, took to social media last week to make Hambright’s birthday wish come true.
“I know this is a long shot but can everyone please help me?” she asked her Facebook friends on July 25, just two days before Hambright’s birthday. “If anyone knows someone with a Lamborghini can you please have them contact me?”
She said she had called around to multiple places to see if someone had the Italian sports car, which has a price tag that starts in the six figures.
Eventually, Charlotte dealer Metrolina Auto Group said they’d provide the vehicle.
“How could you say ‘no’ to a request like this?” Kit Sittiwong, a manager at Metrolina Auto Group, told the Shelby Star.
The black 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder arrived to the retirement home on Hambright’s birthday last Thursday. Hambright rode in the passenger seat as a driver from the dealership took the car for a quick drive near the home, the Shelby Star reported.
It was a memorable gift for Hambright.
“83 years old and this is the best birthday I ever had,” he told WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
Hickson told the Observer she heard Hambright say last year that he wanted a Lambroghini for his 82nd birthday, and she bought him a toy version.
A few weeks ago, Hambright joked the toy car had too many miles on it, and Hickson said she decided it was time for a new Lamborghini.
“The more that I thought about it, I was like I could go get a new toy one,” she said. “That’s when I got the idea that I wanted to do it big, and we did it.”
She said this year’s surprise inspired her to bring gifts to other residents at Peak Resources.
As a result of the Lamborghini, she said the retirement home has now started a program called Twilight Dreams. Through the program, Hickson helps fulfill wishes from permanent residents of the home, whether they’re taking a resident for a cruise in their dream car or attending a Carolina Panthers game.
“If I can make someone happy, then I’ve done my job,” she said.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
