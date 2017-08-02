A Walmart shopper wanted a refund. She went to jail instead.

Returning merchandise to a store rarely gets a shopper arrested, but that’s exactly what happened Monday to a Lincolnton woman who tried to return 67 items at a Walmart, according to Lincolnton Police.
The problem?
Kimberly Fuller McCabe’s returns were stolen from the same store, reported a post on the Lincolnton Police Department’s Facebook page.
Among the 67 items: Underwear, staplers, wrist wraps, notebooks, magazines and medical supplies. “There was no rhyme or reason,” said one officer. “It was as if someone had randomly filled up a cart.”
Lincolnton Police said they were called by the store’s manager, who reported a woman was attempting to return stolen merchandise. McCabe, 44, was patiently waiting in the store when cops approached her, officials said. Authorities did not detail what the returned items were.
McCabe was charged with attempted felony obtaining property by false pretense. Bond was set at $10,000, police said.
As for the merchandise, it was documented and returned to Walmart, police said.
McCabe has prior convictions for felony larceny, second-degree trespassing and filing a false police report. McCabe is also currently on probation for her convictions, police said.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments