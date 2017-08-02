One-sided Write Again dry magnetic erase boards, part of the 1.6 million-board recall
About 1.6 million dry erase boards recalled because they can cut users

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

August 02, 2017 9:49 AM

Cutting pain might be the last sensation associated with dry erase boards seen in schools, on family refrigerators and kids’ room walls.

But laceration threat caused approximately 1.6 million Write Again magnetic dry erase boards to be recalled by Really Good Stuff.

“The thin magnetic metal surface can separate from the product’s wooden board, posing a laceration hazard,” the recall notice states.

That hazard gave minor cuts to 40 people, according to the notice.

The recall covers boards sold with SKU Nos. 152277, 136110, 152211 and 301800 and lot numbers that end with 0903 or 1115. The lot numbers and SKU numbers are on a label on the back of the board.

Customers with recalled boards, which were sold from March 2003 until this April, can contact Really Good Stuff for a replacement at 800-801-4046 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday; via email at Recalls@reallygoodstuff.com, or via the website.

