The police chief was the last officer in town. He wanted a vacation, so he quit too

An entire Alaskan town was left with no local law enforcement when all of its police officers resigned within one month.
The small town of Sand Point, Alaska — with a population of around 1,000 — began the month of July with three officers and a police chief.
The cascade of resignations began on July 10, when one officer quit because his military spouse was moved to another state, city manager Andy Varner told the Alaska Dispatch News. Then, the other two officers, who were married to each other, quit “to take care of some personal family issues.”
Then there was just Roger Bacon, the police chief, who was planning to go on a long-planned month-long vacation to Scotland.
“There was sort of a mutual understanding that if he left to go for a month-long journey — leaving the community with no law enforcement — that if he came back, he would not be an employee of the city,” City Manager Andy Varner said, according to KAKM-TV. “Within a day or two, he had turned in his resignation.”
"If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it,” Bacon said to the KUCB Unalaska radio station in response.
That left the entire town without any law enforcement — all during the summer commercial fishing and processing season, when the town’s population grows by several hundred, according to the Alaska Dispatch News.
The city of Sand Point sent out a PSA in July to assuage any fears, simply saying the police department was in “transition” and that citizens should “rest assured that the community will NOT be in a lawless state."
During the “four or five days” the town went without law enforcement, there were no major crimes and emergency services were still operational, Varner said to the Alaska Dispatch News.
The city could have also sent a call to the Alaska State Troopers if they required assistance, with Megan Peters — a spokeswoman for the troopers who was on-call if Sand Point needed assistance — saying “it’s not like the movie ‘The Purge.’”
After that short period, the town hired an interim police chief.
In the end, everything turned out just fine, said Austin Roof, general manager of the local public radio station KSDP 830 AM.
"Everyone was busy fishing, he said, “which was great.”
Now the town’s police department faces a new challenge: holding onto the next officers they hire, as none of the four officers who resigned in July had worked at the department for more than five months.
