Is Outback Steakhouse running a satanic cult? The restaurant responds to speculation

Outback Steakhouse is known for food like its deep-fried bloomin’ onion appetizer, but now you can add another thing to that list: alleged satanism.
An online conspiracy theory started on Twitter that the Australian-themed dining restaurant chain is actually a front for a Satanic cult.
The theory seems to have started when a Twitter user by the name of @eatmyaesthetics tweeted out screenshots that showed where Outback Steakhouses were located in New York, Indianapolis, Arizona and Pheonix. The user connected the restaurants on the screenshot in the shape of a pentagram, which is often associated with Satanism in the United States.
Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning pic.twitter.com/l1CSafkdOK— balenci-who? aga ☭ (@eatmyaesthetics) July 27, 2017
Naturally, twitter users began to discover Outback Steakhouses arranged in a similarly nefarious manner.
Outback Steakhouse is about to make a philosopher stone pic.twitter.com/mjO6BGJ48w— MDT (@MongoDaveT) July 28, 2017
The Bay Area has the Outback Steakhouse curse pic.twitter.com/ZajxCpagr7— HO-CHUNK & PROUD (@m0rphinedrip) July 28, 2017
PROOF that the NCAA is colluding with Outback Steakhouse in a demonic persecution of Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/Ys5FSsYjWL— Jive Dan Mullen (@JiveDanMullen) July 31, 2017
Others poked at fun at the theory.
the outback steakhouse's in my area take the shape of a friendly, gentle tortoise pic.twitter.com/72z5NMO5mu— VERY OLD DOG (@DOGGEAUX) July 28, 2017
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE HAD BEEN PLANNING pic.twitter.com/xGjy7v9C2q— ✰ _ M ᴀ ʀ ɪ _ ✰ (@ForgottenKimono) July 31, 2017
But Outback Steakhouse wasn’t going to let the rumors go unanswered, tweeting out an image of a gigantic bloomin’ onion overlaid on a map screenshot.
Plot twist. pic.twitter.com/t2VEpCrWY2— Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) July 28, 2017
But you can rest easy, as the restaurant confirmed to the Daily Dot that it has “no plans other than to bring bold steaks and bloomin’ onions to our guests!”
