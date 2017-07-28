Grab your favorite shade of lipstick for free Saturday

MAC Cosmetics is celebrating National Lipstick Day by offering one of its most popular products for free.
People will be able to get the lipstick at no cost Saturday from a MAC store or retailer that sells the product, according to Teen Vogue.
The website cited a news release from MAC saying the free full-sized lipstick is for any color.
National Lipstick Day is held annually every July 29.
“For some women, lipstick is the only makeup requirement. Whether sheer and light or dark or bright, July 29 is a day for all kinds of lipstick.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments