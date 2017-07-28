An OB/GYN was about to give birth. Then she heard another woman screaming.

A Frankfort obstetrician who was at the hospital to give birth to her own baby took time to deliver another patient’s baby first.
Dr. Amanda Hess had put on a hospital gown and was getting ready for her own induction and delivery Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center when “she overheard the nurses preparing for a woman in active labor who needed to deliver immediately because the baby was in distress — that baby was coming and needed help,” according to an account of the events shared on Facebook by Dr. Hala Sabry of the nonprofit Physician Moms Group.
“My husband actually said, ‘Is that a woman screaming?’” Hess told WKYT-TV.
“I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes, to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room and I knew her,” Hess told the television station.
Hess said the patient, who she had performed a checkup on just days before, was fully dilated. The doctor on call had left for a break and was on his way back, WKYT reported.
“She was just glad to be able to get to push and get the baby out and be delivered and not have to wait any longer,” Hess told the television station.
Hess is a doctor of osteopathic medicine, board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, according to her biography on the Women’s Care of the Bluegrass website.
Her own baby girl was later delivered, and both moms and babies are reportedly doing well.
“Pretty amazing what she did,” the patient, Leah Halliday-Johnson told WLEX-18. “I feel very lucky she was there and the type of person she is and step up to do what she did. We really appreciate her.”
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
