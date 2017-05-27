He’s homeless and his mom got deported, but he’s graduating with a 4.0

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

2:44 "Oh my God. I can see," woman says after treatment

2:20 Mercer, President Jimmy Carter award Gregg Allman with honorary degree

4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation

1:12 Candlelight vigil held for missing teen

16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River

6:30 Gregg Allman performs 'Sweet Melissa' at Mercer graduation

1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence

1:02 Mercer wraps up another strong season