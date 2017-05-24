Police release surveillance video of teacher kissing a fourth-grade student in class

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China 2:05 Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver 1:33 Escorting a fallen firefighter 0:54 Global Hawk makes historic landing at Robins 1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 0:27 Making a mad dash in heavy rain 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police

The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police