It takes an act of God – or the police – to wake up this teenager

While waking a sleeping teenager can be unpleasant, most parents wouldn’t consider calling the police to do it.
But it was necessary for a teen named Savannah who fell asleep in a parked car outside a Walmart near Salt Lake City.
The woman’s mother drove to the Walmart to go shopping. But the teen said she wanted to wait in the car, so her mom left the keys locked inside, the mother said in the video. When she came back to the car, her daughter was in a heavy sleep.
So heavy, in fact, that no amount of window knocking, shouting or car honking would wake her up, according to a video posted to Facebook by the teen’s father.
“Oh my gosh, she’s killing me,” the mother says in the video.
The mother called police, who quickly unlocked the car so the mother could go inside and wake up her daughter. Savannah finally woke up, clearly disoriented, and her mother told her about everything they did to wake her.
Savannah thanked the officer, who replied, “You’re welcome, glad you got a good nap.”
The TV station WNCN dubbed her “sleeping beauty.”
“It takes an act of Deity – or the Lindon Police Department – to wake up my daughters,” Savannah’s father captioned the video, which has been viewed about 50,000 times since it was posted last week.
