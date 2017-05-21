Elvis’ private jet being auctioned after 30 years on a runway in Roswell, New Mexico

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

1:00 Life, legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

1:29 Slice of spring football: Westside visits Veterans

2:01 Check out scenes from the Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

6:20 Tarp was laid in a bathroom of her home before Warner Robins killing

2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career

1:32 'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death

3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner