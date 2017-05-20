She bought a novelty alarm clock as a gift. Now she faces felony explosives charges.

A 52-year-old Virginia woman faces felony explosives charges after an alarm clock designed to look like dynamite caused a five-hour incident at a shopping center near Richmond.
Daphne Page is charged with the manufacture, possession or use of an explosive, a felony charge. Under Virginia code that charge can be used for hoax devices. According to Virginia statute, a “hoax explosive device” means any device which be its design, construction, content or characteristics appears to be ... a bomb or other destructive device or explosive.”
Page told WTVR that she bought the alarm clock for $1 as a gift for her daughter in college.
“I feel really dumb,” she told the station in a Saturday interview from the Henrico jail. “I picked it up and through, ‘Haha, this is funny. My daughter’s birthday is coming up. She might find this amusing.”
On Friday, police were called to a Whole Foods shopping center in Glen Allen, Virginia, when a store employee noticed the device in the back of Page’s red station wagon.
“When we got there, we found the device, and it appeared to be real, which resulted in a decision to set up a perimeter,” Henrico police Lt. B.T. Wilson told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The parking lot was shut down for about five hours as police brought in a robot to disable the device. The store was not evacuated, but one entrance was closed, according to NBC12.
An Internet search for “alarm clock dynamite” produces many images of alarm clocks that look like dynamite — some clearly comical, but others that easily could be mistaken for a real bomb.
Comments