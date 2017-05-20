Babysitter charged after kids, 9 and 6, go on joyride and crash into a tree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 1:29 Slice of spring football: Westside visits Veterans 2:01 Check out scenes from the Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 6:20 Tarp was laid in a bathroom of her home before Warner Robins killing 1:32 'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 1:55 Immigration attorney describes impact of deportation priority shift Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Mary Frances Harmon, 30, was arrested after two children she was babysitting, ages 6 and 9, took a car, went for a joyride and crashed, Clover police said. Harmon, who is in jail on two counts of child neglect and two felony drug charges, collapsed in tears Friday morning during a York County bond hearing. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

