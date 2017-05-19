She ran over a man, dumped his body and never called 911. A neighbor did, days later

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 1:56 Kansas Citians supporting Chelsea Manning’s release 0:29 Woman pulled from fiery interstate crash 1:55 Immigration attorney describes impact of deportation priority shift 1:32 'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career 2:12 "So much caring, concern and love" 1:24 Timely hitting, good pitching lead to Game 1 win for Windsor 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com