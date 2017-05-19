First, he made sure his son and another were safe. But then he tried to save his boat

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 1:56 Kansas Citians supporting Chelsea Manning’s release 1:32 'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death 1:18 Firefighters help fish car out of pond 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career 1:24 Timely hitting, good pitching lead to Game 1 win for Windsor 1:09 Owner discusses plans for state of the art gun range Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email One person died and two others swam safely to shore after their fishing boat capsized Wednesday on Baldwin Lake. klandis@bnd.com

One person died and two others swam safely to shore after their fishing boat capsized Wednesday on Baldwin Lake. klandis@bnd.com