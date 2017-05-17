Missing girls found huddled in mountains after residents notice dad’s odd behavior

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 3:13 Baylor grad and former Mavs Dancer Kathryn Dunn on the school's sexual assault scandal 1:02 Woman describes stage-four tumor 2:32 Four-time cancer survivor: 'Treasure each and every day' 3:27 'When he pulled for the gun, the gun went off' 0:51 Surveillance video from 2015 Club Status shooting 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:00 $50 million downtown project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On Monday, May 15, 2017, residents of Eureka, Nev. helped locate Joshua Dundon of Boise, and his two daughters after they were reported missing. Dundon was reported to have removed his daughters from school in Boise the previous Wednesday. A truck found burning near Eureka on Thursday matched the description of Dundon's pickup. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

