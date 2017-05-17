Sen. Thom Tillis awake, fine after collapsing during D.C. race

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina is awake and doing well after collapsing and being taken away in an ambulance Wednesday morning during a road race in Washington, D.C.

Tillis released a video on his Twitter page from a hospital bed that said he was about 2.5 miles into the race.

“Hey everybody, I’m fine just running about two-and-a-half miles in, got overheated. No CPR, no special measures, just checking me out. See you back on the hill,” Tillis said.

Tillis, 56, collapsed while running the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race race in support of Fidelco Guide Dogs. Jeff Darman, director of the race, said the senator was responsive when paramedics took him to George Washington University Hospital, according to McClatchy’s Washington D.C. bureau.

“He was talking ... and in good shape, they said. They just took precaution and sent him to the hospital,” Darman told the McClatchy reporter.

Tillis was seen on the ground surrounded by bystanders at Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city, The AP reported. Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and was breathing when taken away by ambulance, bystanders said.

The news was reported by The AP on Twitter. Members of his staff were at the race with him, according to a staff member who picked up the phone in his office Wednesday about 8:30 a.m.

Washington D.C. television reporter, Debra Alfarone, shared a photo on Twitter of ambulance crews getting ready to transport Tillis to the hospital.

Several politicians have released statements of support to the Republican, including Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper who said that his thoughts and prayers are with Tillis and his family.

The governor told a News & Observer reporter Tuesday that he had met with Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr in the Senate Office Buliding earlier in the evening to talk about disaster relief.

State Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin issued a statement of support Wednesday in support of his fellow sentator.

“In spite of our political differences, I and the staff at the North Carolina Democratic Party wish Senator Thom Tillis a full and speedy recovery,” Goodwin said.

State Rep. Nelson Dollar said on Twitter he is glad Tillis is doing better.

“That D.C. heat can be brutal,” Dollar said. “Get some rest friend!”

Burr also offered similar sentiments.

