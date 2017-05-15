Woman visiting Confederate leader’s old home says she was attacked by charging camel

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad

1:26 Thoughts on motherhood at Central City Park

1:33 Members oppose Navicent Health closing Macon Health Club

3:19 'This shooting, while tragic, was justified,' DA says

3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:23 Centennial of Fatima draws believers

1:01 'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House