She starved her baby and said her child had cancer — so people would give her money, police say

A woman in Texas could face the rest of her life in prison after police arrested her on charges of exploiting and causing serious bodily injury to her children.
Among other accusations, investigators say Katelyn Christina Carnline starved her 4-month-old baby and repeatedly hospitalized the child for unnecessary surgeries and procedures, according to the Associated Press.
Carnline also allegedly said her baby suffered from a rare genetic disorder and that another one of her children had cancer. She did this, prosecutors, say, in order to raise money online through a popular fund-raising website that is supposed to be dedicated to good causes, YouCaring, per KWTX.
Carnline was arrested in March after police investigated her claim about her older child having cancer, and an additional charge of injuring and exploiting an infant was added Monday when they uncovered more information about her baby, per The Bryan Eagle.
According to police, Carnline told doctors her infant was suffering from seizures and needed surgery, and online she claimed the baby had a rare genetic disorder called Inborn Errors of Metabolism, according to KBTX. People with Inborn Errors of Metabolism cannot properly convert food into energy, which can result in stunted physical development, per MedlinePlus, which would seemingly explain why Carnline withheld food from her baby — in order to match the symptoms of the alleged disease.
On March 1, when the baby was taken from Carnline, the child, then five-and-a-half months old, weighed slightly over 10 pounds, among the lowest percentiles tracked by the CDC, according to KWTX. The baby was then placed in the custody of her father, and in less than two months gained five pounds.
According to the Bryan Eagle, Carnline also allegedly shaved the head of the child she claimed had cancer and made him wear a breathing mask, which she took pictures of and posted online. Investigators say she raised roughly $2,000 for her child’s pretend illness and $150 for her baby’s.
The two charges of exploiting a child both carry potential sentences of 10 years in prison, as well as a fine. Causing serious bodily injury to a child in Texas is punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
Comments