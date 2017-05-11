He pretended to threaten a school bus with a gun, then rammed into police at 90 mph

It was a Lakewood, Washington, student who first noticed the man’s erratic behavior Thursday morning.
He pointed his finger at a school bus full of children and pretended it was a gun.
The student filmed him and reported it to a school administrator when they arrived on campus. The school called police.
An officer found the man about 9 a.m. He had a knife dangling from his waist and was yelling threats at police.
“From the get-go, the guy was super uncooperative,” Lt. Chris Lawler said.
He threatened to kill police and taunted them about not being able to catch them. Then he bolted for his car and sped away.
Officers followed him but kept their distance while assessing the situation.
“During the pursuit, two patrol cars were rammed by the suspect,” Lawler said.
The involved officers were evaluated but not seriously injured.
The three-minute chase, which reached 90 mph on city streets, ended just inside the gate at Joint Base Lewis-McChord when the suspect crashed into a tree.
He was taken into custody.
