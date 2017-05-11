A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports 3:27 'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing 0:38 Single car accident snarls interstate traffic in Byron 3:44 Solar power farm in Taylor County 1:17 Book 'Em and Bibb Sheriff's Office partner to get free books for Brookdale kids this summer. 3:44 Solar Power farm in Taylor County 1:25 Warner Robins SWAT executes warrant in quiet neighborhood 0:54 Scenes from the lockdown at Pearl Stephens Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.