She ran over a retired cop out cycling, then drove off with the bike dragging behind, police say

A 61-year-old retired police captain fractured his pelvis and broke his arm and leg after a bizarre road rage incident nearly killed him in Galesburg, Illinois, according to local authorities.
Andrew Tolle, a 29-year veteran of the Galesburg Police Department who retired in 2013, was cycling on a local highway Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., according to KWQC, when a red Jeep driven by Jacqueline Wells pulled up behind him.
According to police and Tolle, Wells began yelling at him and pulled up beside him, making obscene hand gestures. She then slowed down to get behind Tolle and rammed him twice from behind, per WQAD. The first time Tolle was able to stay on his bike, but the second contact knocked him down. Wells then ran over him and drove away, with his bike still dragging underneath his car.
Police found Tolle after they received a complaint about Wells driving with the bike still underneath her car about a mile and a half from the site of the incident, according to the Galesburg Register-Mail. Wells suffered minor injuries from the collision and was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released, whereupon police arrested her.
Tolle, meanwhile, was also transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a center roughly 50 miles away for treatment. According to the Register-Mail, he fractured his pelvis and broke his arm and leg. He is still receiving treatment.
Wells is facing a host of charges in county court, per WQAD, including attempted murder, driving under the influence, aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and failure to notify police.
In a video court appearance Wednesday, Wells repeatedly yelled at Judge Bruce Beal and called him, among other names, Santa Claus, according to the Register-Mail. Beal ordered her to undergo a mental health evaluation before her next court date.
