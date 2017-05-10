Comey requested more resources for Russia probe just days before he was fired, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County 0:46 "She was family," friend of homicide victim said. 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman 0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 1:41 Title game at Mercer excites FPD players Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN