Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in car crash

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
State police say 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbury. The other victim was 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury.
ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement the death is a “devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend” and pledged to give Chris Berman “the love and support he will surely need in this hour.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”
Police say Kathy Berman’s car struck the rear of Bertulis’ SUV and both veered off the road. Berman’s car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water.
Bertulis’ vehicle struck a utility pole and landed on its roof.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Berman was wearing a shoulder and lap belt, the New York Times reported.
Kathy Berman was married to Chris for more than 33 years. The couple had two children, Meredith and Doug. Berman was attending the New York Mets’ game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field when New York police told him of the accident, The Washington Post reported.
Chris Berman, who turned 62 on Wednesday, joined ESPN in 1979 and stepped down as a host of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” after 31 seasons in January. He remains under contract with the Bristol, Conn., based network.
ESPN is based in Bristol, Connecticut.
Comments