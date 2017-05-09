Someone stole $1,000 worth of 100-year-old beer from him. A good Samaritan returned it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 3:32 Woman found dead in east Macon apartment 0:33 'Bonnie and Clyde' couple share a moment as jury begins deliberations 5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County 0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman 1:44 Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Six bottles of 100-year-old Tacoma brand beer were recently stolen from Steve Navarro's truck and he's not happy about it. The owner of Pacific Brewing and Malting discusses why the beer was historically significant. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com