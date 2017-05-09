Yes, Americans die without health insurance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 5:47 Youth soccer team embraces coach after he comes out as transgender 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County 0:33 'Bonnie and Clyde' couple share a moment as jury begins deliberations 3:32 DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise 0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman 1:17 FPD coach says team has "a special group of players" 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

On May 5, Congressman Raul Labrador told a crowd at a town hall in Lewiston that lack of access to health care doesn't kill people. The crowd erupted in boos and gasps. Tom Hansen Moscow Cares