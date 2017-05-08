Youth soccer coach tells players he’s transgender. They want to know how old he is.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman 1:20 Mom who left toddler in parking lot pleads guilty to child cruelty 0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman 1:43 Surviving deputy describes encounter with Christopher Calmer 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field 2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A youth soccer coach in Portland, Ore., announces to his team that he is transgender during a team meeting on the field. Facebook.com/portlandcommunityfootballclub via Storyful