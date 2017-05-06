Sons say he shot them with BBs for not doing chores. He says it’s a ‘rite of passage’

In cultures across the globe, a rite of passage for young men may often involve violence, per National Geographic. But a Maine father’s actions may have crossed the line to child abuse, according to local police.
James Pelletier, of Hollis, Maine, was arrested Friday on charges of child endangerment and domestic violence for allegedly shooting his 9- and 11-year old sons with a BB gun, per WCSH.
Authorities received a tip about the case from Hollis Elementary School, where officials noticed the boys had been shot, one on the upper thigh and the other on the forearm. Neither child was wearing protective gear when they were shot, per the Portland Press Herald.
When interviewed by police, the 11-year-old child said Pelletier had shot them because they failed to do their chores, according to the Press Herald. Pelletier, however, told police that he shot his children not out of anger but as a ‘rite of passage,’ per WGME, “to show them what it feels like to get shot by a BB gun, so they won't hurt other people.”
According to local outlets, Pelletier is being held without bond and will go before a judge Monday. If convicted, Pelletier could face up to six years in prison or a fine of $7,000.
