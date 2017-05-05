An alarm scared this car burglar away. But a security camera caught his face.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 2:23 Has a Black president changed America? 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 5:46 Check out Houston County's new fire station 1:27 Houston principal best in the state 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 3:04 Young composer mimics whale sounds on harp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Todd Horn Sr. said his surveillance camera caught someone in his truck around 3 a.m. Tuesday in front of 217 Sunset Drive near Belleville. He is missing a car charger and some drill bits, but interrupted the man before anything else could be taken. Horn filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He also shared the video on social media in hopes of identifying the man. Provided