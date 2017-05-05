They vowed not to separate siblings. They kept that promise by adopting all 6 of them

Five children would be enough for most parents, but not for Christina and Christopher Sanders.
The parents of five biological children – Christopher, Cameron, Caden, Chaz and Caitlyn – made a deal with each other when they became foster parents two years ago: They would not allow siblings to be separated.
The first four children to come to the Ohio couple – Coby, Christian, Caleb and Carson – said they wanted to be with their two sisters, Caylee and Chloe. So once the Sanders’ oldest son moved out and they had space for the sisters, they joined the rest of the family, according to a GoFundMe page.
The children all changed their names so their initials would be C.M.S.
Last week, the Sanders succeeded in officially adopting all six children.
“We were having a rough life (before),” 13-year-old Caleb told Judge Ralph Winkler in the Hamilton County Adoption Court, according to KTLA.
“And you feel like you’re in a safe place now?” Winkler asked.
Caleb nodded.
Although it’s clear the family is not all related by blood, as the Sanders are black and the adopted children are white, it’s a dream-come-true for the family, according to KTLA.
“We’re all the same in God’s eyes, so the color of anyone’s skin has never had a bearing on any of this,” Christopher Sanders said.
Christina Sanders’ mother started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a 15-passenger van so the whole family would be able to travel together. It was asking for $35,000 when it was started last week. It has raised about $48,500.
