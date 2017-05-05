What the @#$%: Kraft salutes moms who curse in front of their kids in Mother’s Day ad

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 2:23 Has a Black president changed America? 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 5:06 Cop Shop Podcast: Officer finds wanted man -- in man cave 4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has a new campaign leading up to Mother's Day that celebrates moms with Melissa Mohr, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing. She helps moms think of nonexplicit options to swear words. Kraft Macaroni & Cheese