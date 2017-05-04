Man breaks into house, prays with resident, steals golf cart and offers sex to cops

A young man, possibly on drugs, wandered into a home in Union Township, Ohio, on Tuesday night and discharged a fire extinguisher before laying down at the foot of the resident couple’s bed.
And that’s before things got really weird.
According to a video posted to Facebook by the Wayne County Police Department, the unnamed intruder later prayed with the homeowner for a short while before he wandered off into the night. But his evening wasn’t over yet.
The 20-year-old man later stole a golf cart from a local business and was driving it when police found him, according to Captain Doug Hunter. When officers stopped him, he referred to himself as Jesus, per Fox 8, and admitted to using marijuana that night.
Body camera footage from the arresting officer obtained by WKYC appears to show the man carrying a fire extinguisher when he was stopped, although it is unclear if that is the same fire extinguisher from the house he entered. The man refers to the officer as “God” and says he has to kill him to “show you how much I love you.” He also refers to himself as God later in the video and repeatedly says he has to kill the responding deputies.
At one point, the man tells the officers that he lives in hell and then offers to perform a sex act on one officer.
The deputies “just were not interested in having that type of relationship with the man,” Hunter said.
Warning: Video may contain content that is upsetting to some viewers
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but it is unclear whether he was suffering from a mental illness, under the influence of drugs or both. Hunter said in the Facebook video that he is facing a “variety” of charges related to breaking and entering the home and stealing the golf cart, and he urged local residents to lock their doors at night.
“Certainly walking into the home of a stranger in the middle of the night is an excellent way to perhaps get to meet Jesus face-to-face,” Hunter said.
