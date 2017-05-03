Officer grabbed and Tased high school students on surveillance video, attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause 0:42 Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation 1:16 Cagle wants Georgia to be Silicon Valley of the South 0:55 "We still have things to work on, but we played good." 1:06 Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns 2:06 'I am so furious,' Macon mom says after son is shot dead 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 4:48 Lawyers describe conflicting witness statements in Dream Bar & Lounge killing case 5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A police officer is accused of using excessive force when handling a student at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 3. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Que’chawn Wade, 14, released surveillance footage from the school as part of the court proceedings. The footage shows officer Steve Shaulis from Churchill Police Department pull Wade by his collar after the teen “called him a vile name,” according to Hollis. Todd Hollis/Woodland Hills High School via Storyful