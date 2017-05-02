They clubbed, she gave him a massage, they had sex, then she ripped him off, man says

It happened again: Man meets pretty woman late at night on South Beach. They go to his place for drinks. He falls asleep after sex. When he wakes up, tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry and cash are gone.
And so is the woman.
But in this case, the woman accused of absconding with the goods was caught a month later after the victim went “from club to club looking for her.”
Yet it got worse for Yomna Fouad.
After Fouad’s arrest in Miami on Saturday, Miami Beach police linked her to a ripoff a year ago that was very similar in fashion. Now Fouad, 21, who told a judge Monday morning in court that she is a prostitute, is facing larceny, fake ID and grand theft charges.
On Monday, she remained an inmate at the Turner Guilford Knight correction facility.
And her most recent accuser, a music industry professional who lives in a ritzy apartment complex called Ten Museum Park on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, claims he is out a gold Rolex and a rope chain worth more than $26,000, a Valentino handbag and some other items valued at more than $4,000.
Alain Rene Galette, 31, said he learned later that she was a prostitute. “Apparently that’s what she is. But when I took her home that night, I didn’t know.”
The case evokes memories of Liliana Vanegas, a Colombian woman busted a couple of times last year on Miami Beach on charges of stealing jewelry and cash from tourists after seducing them. Vanegas was eventually arrested after being identified by a couple who said they took her home, then woke up the next morning with Vanegas and $14,000 in valuables gone.
Police and witnesses say the Fouad case began in May 2016 at the Fontainebleau Hotel, when a man who met Fouad and a friend at Club Liv invited them to his table until closing time — then decided booking a room was in order.
The man told police he left his valuables in the safe, then went to the valet to retrieve an overnight bag. When he returned, the victim said, Fouad and her cohort were gone — but so was his gold Rolex and other items that he said were worth $46,000. He told police he assumed one of the women watched the code he entered to open the safe.
The man gave police the serial number to his watch and police found surveillance video fairly quickly. Fouad was identified by police. The victim said he knew her as “Rebecca Arias.”
Still, police wouldn’t get a hold of Fouad until almost a year later.
In March, Galette told police, she pulled the same stunt on him. He said he met her outside the Dream nightclub in Miami Beach and that they went back to his place at 4:30 a.m. She called herself “Amina,” he said. Galette said Fouad gave him a massage, they had sex, then he fell asleep.
When he woke up, his watch, bag and Fouad were gone.
So he went searching. And on Saturday, just outside a club on Washington Avenue and Seventh Street, Galette spotted Fouad. The two began to argue. When police showed up, a records check showed she was wanted by Miami police. Miami Beach police then realized she was wanted on the Beach as well for the Fontainebleau ripoff.
Now Galette wants his watch back.
“Nothing has been recovered,” he said. “I’ll go to court if I have to.”
