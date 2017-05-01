He’s taking his friend’s ashes to ballparks across the country – and flushing them

Tom McDonald walks into the men’s restroom at Citi Field in New York, April 14, 2017. McDonald is memorializing his childhood friend and fellow Mets fan, Roy Riegel, by flushing his ashes down public restroom toilets in the ballparks between innings. “For Roy, this is the perfect tribute to a plumber and a baseball fan and just a brilliant, wild guy,” McDonald said. (John Taggart/The New York Times) JOHN TAGGART NYT