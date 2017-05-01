Have you ever smoked pot? Saying yes can get foreigners barred for life at US border

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Missing boy found dead in Lake Tobesofkee Pause 0:54 Negotiations may resolve shooting-death case 1:06 Kids Jam at Bragg Jam 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 1:50 Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season 4:21 Truck driving instructor talks about safety on the road 1:06 Accused killer in sports bar shooting in court 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:07 "It was crazy," said witness to Lake Wildwood crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jacob Lamont, of Evergreen Cannabis in Blaine, Wash., talks about what could happen to his business if Canada legalizes marijuana. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced legislation in April to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Canada. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Jacob Lamont, of Evergreen Cannabis in Blaine, Wash., talks about what could happen to his business if Canada legalizes marijuana. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced legislation in April to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Canada. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com